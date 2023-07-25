Bad weather in Milan and Lombardy: today’s latest news live

BAD WEATHER LOMBARDY LATEST NEWS – A very violent storm hit Milan and a large part of Lombardy last night. Damage caused by hail and falling trees has been reported throughout the region. “Several parts of the city and some depots are without electricity, while fallen trees and debris on the roads block the normal routes of the lines”, declared the Milanese transport company, explaining that the storm also caused “serious damage to our electricity grid”.

10.20 am – Meloni, solidarity with the family of the dead girl – “I want to bring total solidarity to the family of the girl” who died from the collapse of a tree in Lombardy. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this to Rtl 102.5, thus extending the feeling of closeness also “to the affected populations”. “The big issue”, she added, “is the safety of the territory which requires large resources which, often, do not bring immediate consensus because when you avoid a tragedy, it is not known”.

Meloni, to frame the situation of extreme emergency and unpredictability, then observed: “When I went to the G7 in Japan, I left by appointing a commissioner for drought and I came back I had to appoint a commissioner for floods…”.

10.10 am – Milan, serious damage to the Atm electricity grid: vehicles delayed – Last night’s storm also caused serious damage to our electricity grid”, declared the Milanese transport company (ATM), explaining that “several parts of the city and some depots are without electricity, while fallen trees and debris on the roads block the normal routes of the lines”.

“The tram, trolleybus and bus service has severe delays”, added Atm while “the tram service is currently very limited”. “All the subways are open and in normal service” and there is only one stop along Line 1 at Inganni for a flooded road.

10.00 am – Brescia, 16 year old died from a tree fallen in a scout camp – A 16-year-old girl died after being hit by a tree in a scout camp in Corteno Golgi, in Val Camonica, province of Brescia. The young woman was sleeping in a tent when she was overwhelmed by the tree, which fell due to severe weather. Also in the Brescia area, in Val Dorizzo, another scout camp was evacuated by the fire brigade.