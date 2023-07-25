The bad weather that hit the entire Lombardy region caused damage and inconvenience to the entire population. However, one 16 year old girl during an excursion with the scouts she lost her life and the doctors who intervened were unable to do anything to save her.

The problems caused by the rain, hail and strong winds that hit the whole area are causing serious damage. I am well 2 victims caused by this bad weather.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in night of Tuesday 25th July. Precisely in the area of Codegollocated in the province of Brescia.

From what emerged the girl was with a scout group and obviously, they weren’t from that province. They were out to do an excursion as often happens and they had set up with tents near the Alpine refuge in Palù, in the municipality of Corteno Goldi.

The 16-year-old was sleeping, when due to bad weather a tree collapsed right on top of her and hit her full on. Those present immediately asked for the intervention of the paramedics.

The latter, with the help of the Fire Brigade, soon intervened. They transferred the group to one local gymso that they were safe.

The death of the 16-year-old girl after the tree fell

When they recovered the 16-year-old’s body, it wasn’t there for her now nothing more to do. Doctors had no choice but to ascertain her death.

This episode, together with that of the 58-year-old woman who died on the afternoon of Monday 24 July, also due to the collapse of a tree, led to agony and pain. The same President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni wanted to express condolences for this episode. The Premier said: