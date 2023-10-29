Genoa – A new phase of disturbed weather is arriving in Liguria. He announces it Arpal who has issued a new alert.

Yellow alert for thunderstorms across the whole of Liguria from 9pm today, Sunday 29 October, and a warning throughout the day on Monday 30 October. Orange on the centre-east for thunderstorms and widespread rain: from midnight to 8pm on Monday 30 October in the center (Area B), from midnight to 11.59pm in the east (Areas C and E).

In particular:

Zone A – YELLOW from 9.00pm today to 12.00am tomorrow, Monday 30 October (green on large basins)

– YELLOW from 9.00pm today to 12.00am tomorrow, Monday 30 October (green on large basins) Zone B – YELLOW from 9.00pm to 12.00am today, then ORANGE for THUNDERSTORMS until 8.00pm, then YELLOW until 12.00am tomorrow, Monday 30 October

– YELLOW from 9.00pm to 12.00am today, then ORANGE for THUNDERSTORMS until 8.00pm, then YELLOW until 12.00am tomorrow, Monday 30 October Zone C – YELLOW from 9.00pm to 12.00am today, then ORANGE for THUNDERSTORMS AND WIDESPREAD RAIN until 12.00am tomorrow, Monday 30 October

– YELLOW from 9.00pm to 12.00am today, then ORANGE for THUNDERSTORMS AND WIDESPREAD RAIN until 12.00am tomorrow, Monday 30 October Zone D – YELLOW from 9.00pm today to 12.00am tomorrow, Monday 30 October (green on large basins)

– YELLOW from 9.00pm today to 12.00am tomorrow, Monday 30 October (green on large basins) Zone E – YELLOW from 9.00pm to 12.00am today, then ORANGE for THUNDERSTORMS AND WIDESPREAD RAIN until 12.00am tomorrow, Monday 30 October

“We are on the eve of 24-36 hours of highly disturbed weather in Liguria as well. – predicts Arpal – The forecast modeling frames the weather scenario well on a large scale, characterized by a deep minimum positioned over Ireland, the storm called ‘Celine’ by Meteo France , capable of attracting very humid air from the Mediterranean to Northern Italy”.

Arpal explains that “in the next 36 hours we will experience four distinct phases: the first, already underway, characterized by a low probability of strong thunderstorms, with a homogeneous flow from the south-west which has generated and will continue to produce showers or thunderstorms with widespread effects, despite being localised. They are insisting on the east, but are expected to move to the central-west until the evening, when the probability of occurrence will increase”.

“The second phase, rather long, it will begin in the evening with a sirocco flow and will be responsible for possible convergence phenomena, therefore stationary due to the interaction with the northerly winds expected in the centre-west. – continues Arpal – Its location is not well defined, linked to the push of the siroccal flow, on whose intensity the positioning of the most intense and stationary storms will depend, which will take place in a context of widespread rainfall”.

“The third phase it will occur from Monday evening, with the passage of the actual front, and will be followed by the last phase, again with a flow from the south-west which will bring instability and residual precipitation”, we also read in Arpal’s note.

“The winds as always they will be decisive for the correct positioning of the most intense phenomena: on Sunday they will be strong from the south, on Monday they will have gusts on the ridges up to 100 km/h. The convergence will see strong gale-force winds from the south-east on C and the eastern part of B, from the north to strong on the remaining territory of the central-west. The sea Monday will be rough, driven by Scirocco-Ostro winds on the eastern part of B and C; after the passage of the front the southwest wind will enter and we will have storm surges on AC and the eastern part of B”, Arpal also explains.

The weather warning

***for the codes A,B,C,D,E of the areas of Liguria refer to the map above

Sunday 29 October, a vast Atlantic depression conveys a south-western humid flow associated with instability to Liguria, favoring widespread precipitation initially in the Levant with significant cumulations in the CE, extending to the Centre-West also of a thunderstorm nature with low probability of strong phenomena until the afternoon, high probability in evening. Winds from the south, southwest to strong on CE reliefs during the day; in the evening entry of strong winds from south-southeast on the coast of C. Mare until very rough on C, locally on A.

Monday 30 October, for the whole day very disturbed weather with widespread rainfall ranging from moderate to very heavy and cumulated in areas up to high in the Central-Levant, where strong, organized and persistent thunderstorms are probable due to the presence of stationary convergent flows from the south-east over the Levant and from north on the Center. From the night strong strengthening of the winds from the south, south-east up to a strong gale on eastern C and B, reliefs of E, gale from the south-west from the afternoon on A. Very rough sea, locally rough on eastern C and B due to a south-southeast wave .

Tuesday 31 October, residual instability in the Levant during the night following the transit of the cold front with low probability of strong phenomena on C and E; exhaustion of rainfall already in the morning. In the early hours of the night strong wind from the southwest along the coast of A, attenuating in the morning. From the early hours of the night the swell increased further until the sea became rough due to a long south-westerly wave with possible storm surges on A, C and the eastern part of B.