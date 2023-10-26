Genoa – Arpal has raised the alert level in Liguria. Will be yellow hydrological and thunderstorm warning from 6pm today, Thursday 26 October, in zones B, C, E (Centre, Levante and the Po Valley slopes of the Levante). Continued orange alert on zone C (Levante) from 9pm, on small basins until 6am tomorrow, Friday 27 October, and on medium and large basins until 10am on Friday. The yellow alert follows until 3pm in the medium and large basins of zone C.

In zones B (the central area of ​​the region) and E (the Po Valley slopes of the Levante), the yellow alert will end at 6am on Friday 27 October in the small basins and at 10am in the medium and large basins.

Arpal reminds us that orange is the maximum warning level for thunderstorms.

The situation

“The approach of an Atlantic front leads to a further worsening of the scenario in Liguria. – Arpal forecasters explain – We are waiting from the afternoon an increase in instability with storm phenomena, locally also persistent from the evening, in the Centre-East of the region, more marked in the internal areas. Given the expected rainfall, the saturation of the territory and the hydrometric levels still higher than ordinary, in particular on the major watercourses of the Levant (Entella, Vara, Magra), new significant responses from the river basins are expected, in particular in the C zone The passage of the disturbance will be associated with a decisive strengthening of the southern ventilation with winds mainly from the south-west with storms or strong storms, even gusty, and a rapid increase in swell”.

The weather warning

***for the codes A,B,C,D,E of the areas of Liguria refer to the map above

Thursday 26 October: from the afternoon scattered rainfall in the West, widespread in the East with up to moderate intensity in AB, heavy in CE where the cumulative quantities will reach significant or high values ​​in the evening. The rain will be associated with thundershowers, even of strong intensity, highly probable on BCE; possible locally stationary and persistent phenomena on C. Winds from the South-West up to 70-80km/h in the evening with reinforcements and gusts on the ridges of CE and on the exposed heads of A. Rough sea, Libeccio swell on BC in the evening.

Friday 27 October: up to the early hours of the morning rainfall with intensity up to heavy, even stormy, in all areas, in particular in BCE where the probability of strong phenomena is high; possible locally stationary and persistent phenomena on C. Cumulated at the end of the event high on C, significant on E. Winds up to 70-80km/h with reinforcements and gusts over 120km/h on the BE ridges. Intense Libeccio swell on all coasts in the evening with long waves up to 9-10s.

Saturday 28 October: strong winds on the exposed heads of A. Swell expired with storm surges from Libeccio, also intense during the night on C.