Genoa – “In the last few hours the rapid transit of cold front was accompanied by widespread rainfall also with a moderate backhand character, more insistent in the internal areas of the Levante. – reports Arpal in an update at 7.30 – Isolated thunderstorms have affected the Tuscan Apennine sector. Currently, no precipitation is observed in the region, apart from local showers close to the Central-Eastern mountains”.

“In the last few hours the flood peak has passed in the Trebbia and Aveto sections, no particular critical issues were reported. – continues Arpal – The flood peak is currently passing over the instrumented terminal sections of the Magra and will reach the focive section in the next few hours. At the moment, no particular critical issues related to the transit of the flood peak are expected.”

“They insisted during the night strong or gale force winds of south-western origin, with gusts of up to 90-100 km/h on the La Spezia coast and widely over 120-140 km/h on the most exposed Apennine ridges (in the last hour maximum gust of 143 km/h at Tanadorso). The sea is rough with south-westerly storms on the exposed coasts (significant wave of 3.4 m recorded by the La Spezia buoy at 04:30 local time).

Weather alert

Alert is yellow on the large E basins (Po Valley slopes of the East) until 10am today, Saturday 2 December. In the large basins of C (Eastern part of the region) the alert is orange until 10am, then followed by a yellow alert until 2pm.

Trees fallen in the night

The firefighters intervened during the night for some fallen trees, in particular in the Levante hinterland, in the Casarza Ligure area and, this morning, in San Colombano Certenoli.

Forecasts

Saturday 2 December: in the morning moderate to heavy rainfall with locally significant cumulations over CE, where there remains a low probability of strong phenomena due to the transit of the front (possible localized flooding, specific damage due to gusts of wind or tornadoes, hail and lightning, small landslides). Snow level decreasing up to 1000-1200 meters inland. In the first hours, still strong winds on C. In the afternoon, strengthening of the winds from the North until strong gusts on AB in the evening. Storm surges, also intense in CE, due to long waves from the South West.

Sunday 3 December: in the early hours of the night still northerly winds up to strong gusts in areas A and B, subsequently attenuating. Very rough sea decreasing to rough during the morning.