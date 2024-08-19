Lightning, hail, strong gusts of wind and thunderstorms. The bad weather returns to Italy and for today, August 20, a yellow alert has been issued in 10 regions. The disturbance positioned over our country, in fact, continues to determine scattered thunderstorms, concentrating in particular on the central-southern Adriatic areas and the lower Tyrrhenian Sea.

Based on available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection in agreement with the regions involved, which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned, has issued a further severe weather warning which integrates and extends those issued in recent days. Weather phenomena, impacting the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities that are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin available on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

Bad weather, yellow alert in 10 regions: what are they?

Based on the expected and ongoing phenomena, it has been assessed for today, August 20, yellow alert in some areas of Emilia-Romagna and Marche, in Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Basilicata, Puglia, Calabria and part of Sicily.

The weather and criticality framework expected for Italy is updated daily based on new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general rules of conduct to be followed in case of bad weather. The information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the prevention actions adopted are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.