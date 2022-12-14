Bad weather continues to hit Italy and for the day of tomorrow, December 15, there will be a yellow weather alert in 5 regions: it concerns a large part of Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Campania. Tomorrow, in fact, a low pressure area arriving from France towards the Ligurian Sea will bring cold air to north-western Italy in the lower layers, together with widespread rainfall over part of the centre-north, which will therefore assume a snowy character up to low altitude over the north-west regions.

On the basis of the forecasts available, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the regions involved, which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned, has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions.

The notice forecasts, from late tomorrow morning, snowfalls of around 300-500 meters in Liguria and Piedmont, temporarily at lower altitudes in southern Piedmont, with weak to moderate contributions to the ground. On the basis of the expected and ongoing phenomena, the yellow alert on the 5 regions was therefore also evaluated.