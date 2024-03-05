According to weather forecasts, an Atlantic disturbance persists over Italy, bringing widespread rain with precipitation especially in Northern Italy.

Still bad weather in Italy, especially in Northern Italy. Tomorrow, Wednesday 6 March, in fact, another rather problematic day is expected, with thunderstorms and snowfall expected especially in some central-northern regions. The Civil Protection has issued a yellow weather warning bulletin for some locations in these areas.

In particular, theyellow weather warning was declared due to hydrogeological risk in sectors of Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto. Regarding the risk of storms, the weather alert concerns sectors of Emilia Romagna, and for hydraulic risk sectors of Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto.

According to what is reported in the Civil Protection bulletin for tomorrow 6 March, the regions involved are the following:

Yellow alert for hydraulic risk in Emilia Romagna (Modena Plain, Ferrara Coast, Po Reggio Emilia Plain, Ferrarese Plain), Lombardy (Central-Western Lowland, Eastern Lowland, Central-Eastern Lowland, Western Lowland), and Veneto (Basso Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone, Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco and Basso Adige).

Yellow weather warning for storm risk in Emilia Romagna (Central Emilian mountains, Bolognese mountains, High Romagna hills, Romagna mountains).

in Emilia Romagna (Central Emilian mountains, Bolognese mountains, High Romagna hills, Romagna mountains). Yellow alert for hydrogeological risk in Emilia Romagna (Central Emilian mountains, Lower Piacenza-Parma hills, Piacenza-Parma mountains, High Piacenza-Parma hills, Central Emilian hills, Bolognese mountains), Lombardy (Lower central-western plain, High eastern plain, Central plain, Lakes and Varesine Prealps, Eastern Lakes and Prealps, Pavia Apennines, Lario and Western Prealps, Bergamo Orobie, Lower Western Plain, Hydraulic Hub of Milan), and Veneto (Basso Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone, Piave foothills) .

According to the forecast, an Atlantic disturbance persists over Italy. This will bring widespread rain with precipitation especially in Tuscany, internal Lazio, Umbria, and locally Marche and Abruzzo. Then, the disturbance will arrive together with snowfall in the Alps even below 1000 meters. Subsequently, Thursday 7 and Friday 8 March, a short break from bad weather is expected in all Regions.

Already in recent days several alarming bulletins had arrived in the same regions, underlining how this wave of cold and (concentrated) precipitation is anomalous for the “almost” spring season.