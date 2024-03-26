The bad weather will affect the whole country, and for this reason the Department of Civil Protection has issued a yellow weather alert for 12 regions.

At the beginning of the week, the bad weather has already hit Italy, in addition to a temporary rise in temperatures in the South. Another rapid and intense disturbance is expected for tomorrow, Wednesday 27 March, with rain, thunderstorms and accumulations of snow in the Alps. These are also quantities above half a metre, with the risk of avalanches increased by windy conditions. Strong winds and rough seas are also expected.

The bad weather will affect practically the entire country, and for this reason the Department of Civil Protection has issued aweather alert yellow for hydraulic, hydrogeological and storm risks in 12 regions. These are: Lombardy, Umbria, Campania, Basilicata, Molise, Tuscany, Calabria, Veneto, Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio.

The areas affected by the weather warning tomorrow, March 27, are numerous. Going into detail we can indicate how the bad weather brought numerous warnings hydraulic danger with yellow alert.

The following are affected: Calabria, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope; Veneto, Livenza, Lemene and Tagliamento.

For what concern danger of thunderstorms, always with yellow alert: Abruzzo, Aterno Basin, Marsica, Alto Sangro Basin; Basilicata; Calabria, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope; Molise, Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro, Litoranea; Umbria, Chiani – Paglia, Nera – Corno, Trasimeno – Nestore, Chiascio – Topino, Middle Tiber, Alto Tiber.

The bad weather gives no respite even on the side of hydrogeological dangerand we have with yellow alert:

Abruzzo, Aterno Basin, Marsica, Upper Sangro Basin;

Calabria, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope;

Campania, Lower Cilento, Upper Volturno and Matese, Campania Plain, Naples, Islands and Vesuvian Area, Upper Irpinia and Sannio, Tanagro, Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Sarno Mountains and Picentini Mountains, Tusciano and Alto Sele, Sele Plain and Upper Cilento;

Emilia Romagna, Central Emilian mountains, Piacenza-Parma mountains, High Piacenza-Parma hills, Central Emilian hills, Bolognese mountains;

Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tagliamento and Torre mountain basin, Livenza and Lemene basin;

Lazio, Rome Basins, Rieti Apennines, Middle Tiber Basin, Northern Coastal Basins, Liri Basin, Southern Coastal Basins, Aniene;

Lombardy, Valchiavenna, medium-lower Valtellina, Varesine lakes and pre-Alps, eastern lakes and pre-Alps, Lario and western pre-Alps, Bergamo Orobie, Hydraulic Hub of Milan;

Molise, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro;

Tuscany: Ombrone Gr-Medio, Etruria, Valdichiana, Valdelsa-Valdera, Valdarno Inf., Serchio-Garfagnana-Lima, Ombrone Gr-Costa, Arno-Casentino, Serchio-Costa, Arno-Valdarno Sup., Arno-Florence, Arno- Coast, Bisenzio and Ombrone Pt, Etruria-North Coast, Etruria-South Coast, Lunigiana, Mugello-Val di Sieve, Reno, Romagna-Tuscany, Serchio-Lucca, Valtiberina, Versilia, Fiora and Albegna, Ombrone Gr-Alto, Islands, Fiora and Albegna-Costa and Giglio;

Umbria, Chiani – Paglia, Nera – Corno, Trasimeno – Nestore, Chiascio – Topino, Middle Tiber, Alto Tiber;

Veneto, Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone, Piave foothills.

Going to forecasts, rain is expected in the northern regions, in Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio since the morning. Possible thunderstorms in Liguria, Tuscany, northern Piedmont and Lombardy. Snowfall throughout the Alps between 1200 and 1600 metres, and at lower altitudes in the Maritime Alps. The rain will ease in Sardinia, while elsewhere there will be scattered clouds.

In the afternoon, the heaviest rainfall will move to the Triveneto, with heavy snowfall in the central and eastern Alps, while it will ease in the North-West and Tuscany. In the Centre-South there will be scattered rain and showers. A general improvement in the situation is expected in the evening.