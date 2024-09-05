The bulletin of critical situations related to bad weather lists in detail the locations where there are expected to be risks for citizens

The bad weather is not leaving Italy alone, even if summer is not completely over. Although the weather conditions are slightly improving compared to how they started today, for tomorrow, Friday 6 September, there are several bad weather alerts.

The Civil Protection has issued aOrange alert for hydraulic and hydrogeological risk in some areas of Lombardy, in addition to ayellow alert in several other regions, from North to South. Going into detail, yellow warnings are expected for Lombardy, Veneto, Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Puglia and Valle d’Aosta.

On the Civil Protection website, the bulletin of critical situations related to bad weather lists in detail the locations where there are expected to be risks for citizens. For tomorrow, the orange alert for hydraulic risk concerns the Hydraulic Node of Milan in Lombardy, while for the hydrogeological risk there will be moderate criticality in the areas of the Varesine Lakes and Prealps, Lario, Western Prealps and Bergamo Orobie.

The areas in detail are, as regards the LombardyHydraulic Node of Milan, Varese Lakes and Prealps, Lario, Western Prealps, Bergamo Orobie, Central-Western Lower Plain; for the VenetoLower Brenta-Bacchiglione, Fratta Gorzone, Livenza, Lemene, Tagliamento, Upper Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone, Lower Piave, Sile and the basin draining into the lagoon; in CampaniaLower Cilento, Campanian Plain, Naples, Islands and Vesuvian Area, Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Sarno Mountains and Picentini Mountains, Tusciano and Alto Sele, Piana Sele, Alto Cilento; in Friuli-Venezia GiuliaTagliamento Basin, Torre, Livenza, Lemene, Isonzo, Udine and Gorizia Plain; again, in ApuliaLato and Lenne basins, Salento; finally, Aosta Valleyvarious valleys, including the Gran San Bernardo Valley, the Cogne Valley, Valsavarenche and the Rhêmes Valley.

Moving on to the weather forecast for tomorrow, a very cloudy sky is expected in Northern Italy with residual rain along the coasts of Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. In Sardinia, we will see a sunny day. Going to Central Italy, there will be an alternation between clearings and clouds, with more pronounced accumulations in the mountainous and hilly areas. In the South there will be a passage of medium-high clouds with the possibility of bad weather in the form of afternoon thunderstorms in Sicily and Calabria. In southern Puglia, thunderstorms are expected during the night. Minimum temperatures will drop in the center-north, in Sardinia, Molise, Campania and southern Puglia, while they will remain stable in the rest of the country.