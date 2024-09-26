Bad weather across half of Italy. Six regions are under yellow alert due to storms and potential hydrogeological and hydraulic risks

The bad weather continues to characterize more than half the country in this autumn debut. In fact, thunderstorms and risks of various types are expected on the territory over a good part of Italy. For tomorrow, Friday 27 September, the Civil Protection has issued new alerts.

The most worrying is the one that has been issued for some areas of Lombardy, an orange alert. Six other regions are under yellow alert due to thunderstorms and potential hydrogeological and hydraulic risks.

The north of the country, at this time and for the next few days, is particularly affected by a new disturbance. The bad weather will see the materialization of intense widespread thunderstorms already in the next few hours. The beginning of the weekend will see strong meteorological instability in the north, with the arrival of cold air and thunderstorms.

Even the center will be affected by bad weather, initially with scattered clouds, while at south the weather will be more stable. According to the forecasts and the phenomena in progress, the Civil Protection has classified for tomorrow, as we anticipated, an orange alert for hydrogeological risk in some areas of Lombardy.

Yellow alert, for hydrogeological riskinvolves in addition to Lombardy, also Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Valle d’Aosta, Liguria and Tuscany. In detail, the orange alert for hydrogeological risk is found in the Lombard localities of Valchiavenna, Media-bassa Valtellina, Valcamonica, Eastern Lakes and Prealps, Lario and Western Prealps, Bergamo Orobie, Alta Valtellina.

Regarding the yellow alert for hydraulic riskare being monitored due to bad weather in Friuli Venezia Giulia on the Isonzo Basin and the Udine and Gorizia Plain; Lombardy on the Eastern High Plain, Central Plain, Middle-Low Valtellina, Valcamonica, Eastern Lakes and Prealps, Bergamo Orobie, Upper Valtellina; Trentino Alto Adige on the Autonomous Province of Bolzano; Aosta Valley on the Central Valley, Gran San Bernardo Valley, Valpelline, Valtournenche, Lower Aosta Valley, Montjovet in Pont-Saint-Martin, Chalamy Valley, Ayas Valley, Champorcher and Gressoney.

The Civil Protection has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms for Lombardy, same locations reported previously, Friuli Venezia Giulia on the mountain basin of the Tagliamento and Torre. – Liguria: Eastern Po Valley Basins, Eastern Maritime Basins; Tuscany on Etruria, Serchio-Garfagnana-Lima, Serchio-Costa, Bisenzio and Ombrone Pt, Etruria-Northern Coast, Lunigiana, Reno, Serchio-Lucca, Versilia; Trentino Alto Adige on the Autonomous Province of Bolzano; Valle d’Aosta on the northern and north-western ridge, Valgrisenche and Valdigne.

The forecasts for tomorrow, Friday, September 27, indicate very cloudy skies across the north, with heavy rain and thunderstorms, especially in eastern Liguria and the Alpine and pre-Alpine areas. Widespread cloudiness is also expected in the center, with scattered thunderstorms, especially in Tuscany. In the south, however, the weather will be clearer, but there will be no shortage of isolated rain in Campania and Molise.