Bad weather will hit Italy once again and, it seems, it won’t go easy. Strong gusts of wind and violent storms are in fact forecast for what will be the day of August 25, 2024. Some regions are at great risk, which is why the Civil Protection has decided to proclaim the state of weather alert.

Weather alert

Here are the locations that will be most at risk.

Weather Alert in Italy: Heavy Storms Coming

Summer is almost over now and we can see it from the climate change which is characterizing the last few days. In many regions the rain and thunderstorms have taken over, causing great inconvenience to the environment and to all the inhabitants of the peninsula.

Archive photo

We witnessed cloudbursts, tornadoes and hailstorms. Apparently the next few hours will not see a clear improvement. Even the temperatures they dropped rather quickly, even if in some places in Italy you can still feel the scorching heat.

In a few hours, however, everything could change again as the Civil Protection triggered the yellow weather alert status in some Italian regions. These will be overwhelmed by thunderstorms and hailstorms, which is why we must act with caution.

Which regions are at risk?

THE’Weather Alert yellow has been triggered for two regions of Northern Italy, namely the Piedmont and the VenetoIn both regions, in fact, violent thunderstorms will occur that could give rise to hailstorms and potentially dangerous downpours for everyone.

Weather alert

The most affected are: Alpine and pre-Alpine areas but also the Cuneo plain, the Turin plain, the hilly area and all the main valleys of the region. The weather will be rather unstable throughout the day tomorrow but showers and thunderstorms could also occur in other regions. Critical situations also for Veneto, for which an alert has been issued for hydrogeological risk.

As for temperatures, however, we will not have great temperature changes, as they will remain stationary or could increase slightly compared to the last few days. We therefore invite you to be cautious and pay maximum attention.