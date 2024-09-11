Get your umbrellas ready and pay attention to the Civil Protection warnings. Italy will be hit by a new disturbance of North Atlantic origin that will bring strong storms, gusts of wind and a sharp drop in temperatures. The forecast for Thursday 12 September indicates a worsening of weather conditions across much of the country, with particular attention to Lombardy, where aOrange alert for hydrogeological and hydraulic risk.

Lombardy in orange, 15 other regions in yellow: the weather forecast for September 12

Lombardy is one of the most affected regions, with a hydrogeological risk bulletin on several areas including theEastern High Plainthe Central plain and the Bergamo Orobie. In the next few hours, these areas could be affected by intense thunderstorms, which increase the risk of landslides and flooding. Milan is also under observation for the danger linked to the waterways that cross the city.

Bad weather will not spare other regions: 15 regions they have in fact received a yellow alert. In Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Veneto And Liguriaheavy rains and strong gusts of wind are expected, especially in coastal and mountainous areas. Also the Trentino-Alto Adigethe Calabria and theAbruzzo could be hit by violent storms. Sardinia will see a worsening in the afternoon, with possible showers that will involve the Gallura area and Campidano.

Thursday will be characterised by a sharp drop in temperatures, especially at North and in the Tyrrhenian regions, with maximum temperatures unlikely to exceed 25 degrees. In the Centre-North and in Sardiniascattered thunderstorms could extend until the afternoon. The bad weather will gradually move to the Southwith intense phenomena expected in the Tyrrhenian and Ionian areas.

There Civil Protection invites all citizens to pay maximum attention. Consult weather updates and avoid travel in risk areas during the most critical hours. Those in the most affected areas are advised not to stop near rivers, streams or areas at risk of landslides.