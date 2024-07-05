Still possible inconveniences due to the weather that has put several Italian regions in difficulty in recent days. Italy is divided in two from a meteorological point of view. In fact, for tomorrow, Saturday 6 July, the Civil Protection has issued ayellow weather alert for different regions. Let’s find out which are the risk areas.

Rain; photo from the archive

New Atlantic disturbance, the third of the month of July, expected over the weekend of July 6 and 7 in the regions of Northern Italy. After days of heavy rains and inconveniences due to river flooding, the rains do not seem to want to give peace to the regions in the north of our peninsula. Precisely because of these showers, the Civil protection has issued a yellow alert for tomorrow.

Yellow weather alert: the regions affected

Regions affected by the weather alert of July 6

The regions affected by the alert are two, the Lombardy and the Valle d’Aosta. Let’s find out the situation in detail. In Lombardy a yellow alert has been issued for the risk of thunderstorms in the areas of the Varesine Lakes and Prealps, Lario and Western Prealps. Second alert in the region for hydrogeological risk for the Valdichiana area. For the Valle d’Aosta the alert is only related to the hydrogeological risk and affects several areas of the region. Among these the Gran San Bernardo Valley from Aosta to Valpelline, Saint-Barthélemy Valley and Valtournenche, Northern and North-Western Ridge, Valdigne, Cogne Valley and Rhêmes Valley.

Following the yellow weather alert of the Civil protection the municipality of Courmayeur has issued an ordinance that orders the closure of Val Ferret and Val Veny. Specifically, the ordinance provides for the closure from 09:00 on Saturday 6 July, for both pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the Strada della Val Ferret and from the Palud barrier to the locality of Planpincieux. A ban on pedestrian and vehicular traffic has also been established along the Val Veny sandpit track. Due to the glaciological risk linked to the ice above Planpincieux, some areas are off-limits and a curfew has been established for residents.

Weather Saturday July 6th

For the day the weather situation will be divided in two on our peninsula. In the regions of northern Italy there will be showers and thunderstorms with cloudy skies and decreasing temperatures. In the rest of the country there will be a prevalence of sun, except for some isolated showers in the eastern Alps with increasing temperatures.