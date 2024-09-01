The stifling heat seems to give us no respite and according to the forecasts it will be with us for the next week too. Nonetheless, in the next few hours there will be no shortage of regions of our peninsula affected by the bad weather.

Weather alert for 5 regions

The sudden thunderstorms and showers forecast for tomorrow have led to the indication of yellow weather alert by the Civil Protection for five regions of central-northern Italy.

Bad weather: yellow alert expected for tomorrow 2 September for the following Italian regions

This first part of the week at the beginning of September will be particularly affected by the arrival of cooler air at high altitude, responsible for afternoon thunderstorms at a local level, in particular on the reliefs of Western Alps.

Yellow weather alert for 5 regions of central and northern Italy

Therefore, considering the extent of the phenomena forecasted and underway, the Civil Protection has assessed a yellow weather alert for thunderstorm risk for tomorrow, Monday 2 September, for the following regions: Abruzzo, Marche, Piedmont, Tuscany And Umbria.

Forecast forecast for tomorrow September 2nd

From early morning, intense cloudiness is forecast for tomorrow, Monday 2 September, in the north-west with scattered showers and thunderstorms, more frequent in the region of Piedmont.

During the day, cloudiness will increase in intensity also over the rest of the north, in particular over Alps, Prealps and ApenninesScattered showers and thunderstorms will extend between late morning and afternoon towards the plains of Lombardy, Veneto and above all of theEmilia-Romagna where heavy thunderstorms and showers are expected.

Yellow weather alert for tomorrow 2nd September

Cloudiness is expected in the centre, initially widespread over most of the regions. Rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected in Sardinia and then on the Tuscany and the coasts of the LazioDuring the morning, rain will also affect Marche and Abruzzo and then extend to theUmbriaPrecipitation will gradually ease during the evening.

In the south, drier and warmer weather is expected. However, even in the southern regions, scattered local showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially in the central hours of the day.