The bad weather which has characterized the last few days is about to come to an end, leaving room for a period of sun and sky serene. Precipitation will already decrease from this evening, while tomorrow any residual phenomena will be limited to the afternoon and only to some areas of the South, as well as Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Veneto.

From Thursday a general is looming improvement of the weather, more evident thanks to the increase in atmospheric pressure over the central Mediterranean. There is also the prospect of the beginning of a phase of greater stability which should last at least until the weekend, and probably even beyond.

It's not a real “goodbye” to bad weather. There is some uncertainty between Friday afternoon and Saturday, when a fast and weak Atlantic disturbance could pass through which would lead to a brief unstable phase with some precipitation, first in the North-East and then in the Centre-South. In the meantime, temperatures will tend to quickly rise above normal, with typical mid/late April weather.

Despite the clear improvement in weather conditions, the Civil Protection has issued a warning bulletin. The ordinary criticality due to hydraulic riskthe yellow alert, has been indicated for:

Emilia Romagna : Ferrara coast, Po Reggio Emilia plain, Piacenza-Parma area, Ferrara plain

: Ferrara coast, Po Reggio Emilia plain, Piacenza-Parma area, Ferrara plain Lombardy : Eastern Lowland, Central-Eastern Lowland

: Eastern Lowland, Central-Eastern Lowland Veneto: Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco and Basso Adige

Tomorrow in the central-northern regions the weather will be stable and mostly sunny, with temporary cloud cover between night and morning which will move towards the southern regions. Variability on the southern regions and on Sicily, with alternating sun and clouds. In the afternoon, short and isolated showers could occur in the internal areas of lower Lazio, in Campania and Calabria, easing during the evening.

The temperatures maximum temperatures will be stationary or slightly increasing and above normal, with values ​​that will vary around 16-18 degrees. The bad weather could go away over the next week bringing stability with clear skies. Spring is coming.