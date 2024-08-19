The bad weather it literally hit our peninsula, causing damage and inconvenience in the northern regions but also in the southern ones. The worst situations occurred in the Salento area, where a violent whirlwind hit the city and Pitigliano, with flooding and storms.

Here are the latest updates on what happened.

Tornado in Salento: the South devastated by bad weather

After weeks of intense heat, the bad weather has hit Italy causing considerable inconvenience and alarmism throughout the peninsula. One of the regions that has paid a high price for the advent of this change of direction is precisely the Apuliawhich was hit by a real whirlwind.

This hit various municipalities in Salento, where the wind rose very high and the whirlwind appeared to be of considerable size. The same fate also occurred in the Marchewhere another tornado formed between Falconara and Castelferretti.

In this case the phenomenon was brief but rather intense, as it caused a lot of damage including broken windows and overturned garbage cans. In this area and especially in Senigallia there were very strong summer storms that required the intervention of local authorities to avoid more serious dangers.

Dramatic situation in Pitigliano: flooding and storms do not stop

Credits: Meteo Puglia Live

The situation is certainly not better in central Italy, as much damage has also been recorded in TuscanyThe municipalities that suffer the most are: Gambassi Terme, Empoli and Castelfiorentino which have been hit by heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Pitigliano Instead, it was literally submerged by the rain due to a violent downpour which has made many streets impassable. The Civil Protection has therefore called the orange alert for many municipalities in the area, as the situation appears rather critical.

Not better than what happened to San Benedetto del Tronto where approximately 104 millimetres of rain fell in about 90 minutes. The situation is also hanging by a thread Sicily where the rain has been falling non-stop for several hours.