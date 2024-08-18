Wave of bad weather in Italy: many regions involved with inconvenience for citizens with flooded roads, landslides and cloudbursts

After the summer heat wave, Campania is preparing to face a sudden climate change with the arrival of heavy rains and thunderstorms. The regional Civil Protection has issued aWeather Alert Yellow criticality warning, valid from 9am on Sunday 18 August until 9am on Monday 19 August, due to forecasts of rain and sudden thunderstorms across the entire territory.

Weather Alert in Campania: Heavy Rain and Roads Closed

Weather conditions will be characterized by uncertainty and rapid changes. In addition to rain, lightning, hail and gusts of wind are expected. The situation is especially worrying for the hydrogeological risk: there are fears of flooding, rising levels of watercourses, landslides and mudslides, especially in areas already vulnerable due to saturated or fragile soils.

TO Pozzuolithe first signs of bad weather are already visible. On Sunday, a sinkhole opened up in via Mercato di Sabato, forcing the carabinieri to close the stretch of road. Via Cuma Licola is also blocked due to a landslide. The mayor of Pozzuoli, Gigi Manzoniconfirmed that traffic has been prohibited to allow the area to be made safe.

Meanwhile, rail traffic on the Paola-Rosarno line, via Tropea, is suspended due to a fault caused by bad weather, with RFI technicians working to restore the line.

The weather situation is no less worrying in other regions. In Sicilythe Etna area was hit by rain and storms that transformed the streets into torrents of water. In Liguriadespite the storms, serious hydrological effects were avoided thanks to the movement of the storm structures which brought down intense rainfall but without causing significant damage.

Local authorities are on alert and urge the population to follow the Civil Protection’s instructions and avoid unnecessary travel. Forecasts indicate that bad weather could persist, increasing the risks associated with extreme weather events.