Bad weather in Italy, even today snow and frost are lashing the country. The yellow alert in some areas of Campania has been extended until 9 on Tuesday 24 January. The yellow code for the morning of Tuesday 24 January continues in most of internal Tuscany. In particular, the yellow code for snow continued due to light snowfalls in the Apennines and on inland reliefs at altitudes above approximately 300-400 metres.

In Senigallia in the Ancona area, the Municipality invites citizens to “move away from the embankments as it is very dangerous”, underlining that the level of the river at the Bettolelle hydrometer has reached a “dangerous and still growing” level. Also to monitor “the level of the Misa river” so much so that the invitation is to avoid travel.

From 6 today, railway traffic will be reactivated on the Termoli-Campobasso line, suspended from Saturday due to the heavy snowfalls that have affected the region. The Rete Ferroviaria Italiana technicians have completed the infrastructure restoration work, made possible by the improvement in weather conditions.



SCHOOLS CLOSED – Today, January 24, schools of all levels will remain closed in the municipality of Assisi by order of the mayor, as a precaution for the ice weather alert, issued by the Umbria Region. The precautionary closure of schools of all levels for January 24 will also serve to carry out inspections and verify situations of potential risk of collapse of branches or trees along the roads of the municipal area.

Schools of all levels also closed in Spoleto, in the province of Perugia, together with public and private nurseries, and, in agreement with the Umbria 2 Local Health Authority, day centers for the elderly, minors and the disabled. The measure was taken, he explains, for the snowfall and the low temperatures reached.

AMATRICE UNDER A METER OF SNOW – “The situation here is disastrous, a meter of snow fell in three, four hours,” the mayor of Amatrice Giorgio Cortellesi told Adnkronos, describing the bad weather situation in the municipality devastated by the earthquake. “Such a large amount of snow in such a short time gave us a hard time,” he admits.

BADIA TEDALDA IN THE ARETIN – “Over a meter of snow fell in Badia Tedalda, at an altitude of 700 meters, in the province of Arezzo” writes the president of the regional council of Tuscany, Antonio Mazzeo on social media. “One of the most intense snowfalls of the last decade in the Apennine sectors of eastern Tuscany, the high Marches and Romagna. The Civil Protection system is intervening at a rapid pace. Some hamlets are isolated and without electricity, Enel is bringing generator sets to support No injuries were reported. Thanks to the women and men involved in these difficult hours!”.

RESCUE – The technicians of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue of Tuscany intervened yesterday at Badia Prataglia, a mountain hamlet isolated by a meter of snow and power failure in the municipality of Poppi in the Arezzo area. An elderly woman, stuck at home, who needed treatment, was taken to the hospital in Bibbiena.

In Terranova del Pollino, in the province of Potenza, 40 people were blocked by heavy snow and were rescued by the carabinieri. A column of fifteen cars, even with children on board, stopped due to the thick snow and the compact surface. For two vehicles, the lead ones, the chains broke and thus the road passage to the following ones was blocked. The soldiers of the Terranova del Pollino station of the National Park intervened on the spot, advised by the operations center of the Senise dell’Arma company. In the ‘Casa del Conte’ area, a snowplow was used to clear the road and motorists were then helped to get back on the road.

