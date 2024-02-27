Wednesday 28 February promises to be unstable, with possible precipitation in all regions. Red and orange alert in two regions.

It shows no signs of stopping bad weather which is affecting Italy. Even for tomorrow, Wednesday 28 Februarythe Civil Protection department has issued ared weather alert for some areas of Veneto, orange alert in specific sectors of Emilia Romagna and yellow alert in many other parts of the Peninsula.

The cyclonic area present on the Mediterranean will move in the next few hours between the two main islands, generating a flow of currents that will involve a large part of the southern regions and Sardinia, causing scattered or widespread rain, even of a stormy nature. A significant increase is also expected wind.

The website of Civil protection provided the criticality bulletin with the details of the weather alert. The most critical situation, with red alert for hydraulic risk, it affects these areas of the Veneto: Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone. Red alert for hydrogeological risk it was declared in: Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone, Piave foothills.

For tomorrow, Wednesday 28 February, aorange weather alert in specific sectors of Emilia Romagna and Veneto. In particular, Emilia Romagna: Reggio Emilia plain, Modena plain, Piacenza-Parma low hill, Reggio Po plain, Bolognese plain, Piacenza-Parma plain. For what concern Veneto: Lower Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Piave foothills.

Wednesday 28 February promises to be unstable, with possible rainfall in all regions, more widespread in the North during the morning, subsequently less present and gradually more intense from the afternoon in the South, Sardinia and the central Adriatic sectors.

Ordinary critical issues, yellow alertdue to hydraulic risk in the other areas of the Peninsula: