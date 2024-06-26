Also at risk are Veneto, Abruzzo, Marche, Molise, Puglia, and parts of Emilia Romagna and Lombardy. One death in the Parma area

More bad weather in Italy. The regions most at risk are Emilia Romagna and Lombardy (lower eastern plain) where the Civil Protection alert is orange. There is a yellow alert instead for Veneto, Abruzzo, Marche, Molise, Puglia, and parts of Emilia Romagna and Lombardy.

Meanwhile Yesterday a victim was recorded due to bad weather. The lifeless body of an 85-year-old man who had been missing since the morning has been recovered. The firefighters found him near the Termina stream, a tributary of the flooded Enza river, in the Parma area.

TO Rovigo There were 210 calls for intervention received by the fire brigade operations room after the tornado and water bomb that hit the city and part of the province in the morning. The interventions were concentrated in the city due to flooding of streets, shops, basements and garages. Interventions for the removal of unsafe elements, uncovered roofs and unsafe trees. In the province, the most affected municipalities were Lendinara and Lusia.

“I have already had the declaration prepared for the regional state of emergency following the bad weather that is hitting the Veneto region in recent days and the resulting damage. They range from the storm on the Asiago Plateau last Sunday to the disturbance that hit Rovigo and the southern areas of the Veneto today (yesterday, ed.), causing many critical situations as well as significant damage”, stated the president Luca Zaia announcing the declaration of the state of emergency formalized by the Veneto Region through the DPCR n. 58 of 25 June 2024.

“I remind all citizens and businesses affected to collect the documentary materials that will be useful for the purposes of recognizing the damage and consequent recognition of any compensation,” concluded Zaia.