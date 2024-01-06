Bad weather over Italy. Today, Sunday 7 January 2024, is expected orange alert in Emilia and Romagna and yellow in 13 regions. Rain, wind and snow have already characterized the climate of the Bel Paese since yesterday. The orange alert for hydraulic and hydrogeological risk in Emilia Romagna concerns the Romagna coast, the Bolognese plain, the lower hills and plains of Romagna, the Bolognese hills, the high Romagna hills, and the Romagna mountains. The yellow alert concerns Calabria, Campania, a part of Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Veneto, Basilicata, Lazio, Sicily, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche, Liguria, Puglia and Umbria .

Veneto

In Veneto the weather will be disturbed with widespread rainfall across the entire region: generally substantial, locally also abundant, especially in the Pre-Alps/foothills and the north-eastern plain. Snowfall will be significant in the mountains, mainly above 1300/1500 m, locally also lower in the Dolomites. Based on these weather forecasts, the Decentralized Functional Center of the regional Civil Protection has issued a bulletin which until 2pm declares the state of 'Attention' (Yellow) due to hydraulic criticality in the basins: Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone, Basso Brenta-Bacchiglione , Livenza, Lemene and Tagliamento. The status of “Attention” (Yellow) is also declared due to hydrogeological criticality in the Piave Pedemontano basin.

Emilia Romagna

Orange alert status for heavy rain today in the hill and plain areas of the central-eastern sector of Emilia Romagna. Yellow alert in the rest of the region with the exception of the Piacenza-Parma plain where no critical issues have been reported. According to the bulletin issued by the Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection on the basis of forecast data from Arpae (Regional Agency for Prevention, Environment and Energy), in particular intense rainfall is expected, including downpours, more likely in the central sector. eastern which could generate landslide phenomena in the mountainous and hilly areas, runoff on the slopes and increases in the hydrometric levels of the watercourses in the central-eastern sector, with occupation of the areas of natural expansion in the mountainous sections and of the floodplain areas in the valley sections and with involvement of the banks.

Weak/moderate intensity snowfalls are expected, more likely in the central-western Apennine belt. Moderate gale force winds (62-74 km/h) are also expected with possible temporary reinforcements or gusts of higher intensity, more likely on the Apennine belt. Rough sea offshore, while localized coastal erosion and/or marine ingression phenomena cannot be ruled out, more likely tomorrow morning.

Tuscany

The Unified Operations Room of the Regional Civil Protection has extended the yellow code for hydraulic and hydrogeological risk of the minor network in Tuscany, already active today, until 8am today. Code yellow also for the Bisenzio and Pistoia Ombrone basins, but until 1pm on Sunday. As far as snow is concerned, the yellow code concerns the Romagna-Tuscany mountains and Mugello-Val di Sieve throughout today.

Lazio

The Lazio Regional Civil Protection Agency issued a yellow alert from yesterday afternoon throughout today. The following are expected in Lazio: scattered rainfall, including showers or brief thunderstorms, especially in the southern sectors.

Campania

The Civil Protection of Campania has extended the current Yellow level weather alert for rain and thunderstorms until 11pm today, extending the criticality to the entire region. In fact, a worsening of the weather picture is expected. The Functional Center highlights even intense thunderstorms, strong westerly winds, temporarily very strong and rough seas with possible storm surges along the exposed coasts.

Attention must be paid to the hydrogeological risk due to storms: among the main consequences of the impact of precipitation on the ground are flooding, rise in the hydrometric levels of watercourses, flow of water on road surfaces, runoff with transport of material, rock falls and landslides linked to particularly fragile soil conditions.

In consideration of the strong wind and rough seas, it is recommended to pay attention to the correct maintenance of public green areas and mobile and temporary structures exposed to the stresses of winds and wave motion. Also be careful of possible hailstorms and lightning. Municipalities are reminded to activate the COCs (Municipal Operations Centres) and to implement all measures aimed at preventing, combating and mitigating the foreseen phenomena, in line with the respective municipal civil protection plans.