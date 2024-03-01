For tomorrow, Saturday 2 March, further rain is expected in the north of our peninsula. Another region with orange risk and 6 with yellow weather alert

The bad weather it has been affecting our country for several days already and does not seem to want to abandon our country, at least for now. In various Italian areas there are many inconveniences due to intense rain and strong winds. Due to this disruption, in some locations, institutions have closed schools, sports centers and community centers in general. Also for tomorrow March 2, the Civil Protection has declared an orange weather alert for one region and yellow for 5 regions. Let's find out what they are.

Rain

The regions affected by this weather warning are the same ones that have suffered the most damage in recent days. Given that storms and rain will continue unabated in certain regions, the Civil Protection has evaluated a new one orange weather alert and for hydraulic risk and in 5 regions an alert yellow due to hydrogeological risk.

Rain

Orange alert in some areas of Emilia Romagna: the announcement from the Civil Protection

There Civil protection has assessed a weather alert for tomorrow, March 2nd orange due to hydraulic risk on some sectors of theEmilia Romagna. In particular, the areas affected are the Reggio Emilia plain, the Modena plain and the Po Reggio Emilia plain. In the same region, the other areas have been assessed as yellow risk.

Due to the bad weather, 5 regions are on yellow alert

Tomorrow's national bulletin predicts that 5 regions are included in the risk yellow. In detail, the areas affected are: LombardyThe Venetothe Tuscany and theUmbria, in addition to the aforementioned areas of Emilia Romagna. In all regions, the yellow alert is inherent risk hydraulic And hydrogeologicalexcept in Umbriawhich also adds the risk of temporal.

The forecast for Saturday 2 March

The forecast for Saturday 2 March indicates one moderate cloudiness widespread from north to south, with persistent rainfall in the north, even in character stormy. Rain also in the centre, in particular on the Tyrrhenian side, where however it will improve in the afternoon. Better weather, however, in the southern regions and on the islands, where there will be large clear up already in the first part of the morning.