Due to this new flow of incoming disturbances, the Civil Protection has issued a yellow weather alert bulletin for 12 regions. All the details.

The wave of bad weather that has hit Italy in recent days shows no signs of abating. Indeed, the disturbance that reached our country last weekend will continue to have its effects felt on Tuesday 12 March, with new weather warnings.

However, those will be the most affected regions Central-southern peninsula, where intense rainfall and hail storms are expected. Snowfall is also expected in the Apennines but above 1300-1400 metres.

For this type of incoming disturbance, the Civil Protection has issued a bulletin yellow weather warning on 12 regions: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily, Umbria and Veneto. Below we indicate the areas affected by the weather warning in detail, region by region. The lists are also divided by type of alert.

Ordinary criticality, yellow weather alert, hydraulic risk

Calabria: Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Southern Ionian Slope

Emilia Romagna: Modena plain, Ferrara coast, Reggio Po plain, Piacenza-Parma plain, Ferrara plain

Lombardy: Central-western lowland, Eastern lowland, Central-eastern lowland

Sardinia: Montevecchio – Pischilappiu basins, Logudoro, Tirso basin

Veneto: Lower Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Livenza, Lemene and Tagliamento, Upper Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone

Ordinary criticality due to storm risk

Abruzzo: Lower Sangro Basin

Basilicata: Bases-A2, Bases-D, Bases-C

Calabria: Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Southern Ionian Slope

Molise: Coastal

Puglia: Lower Ofanto, Lower Fortore, Gargano and Tremiti, Tavoliere – lower Candelaro, Cervaro and Carapelle basins, Lato and Lenne basins, Central Adriatic Puglia, Salento, Central Bradanica Puglia, Sub-Daunian Apennines

Sicily: North-Eastern, Tyrrhenian side and Aeolian islands, Central-Northern, Tyrrhenian side, North-Western and Egadi and Ustica islands, South-Western and island of Pantelleria, Simeto River basin, North-Eastern, Ionian side

Ordinary criticality due to hydrogeological risk

Abruzzo: Lower Sangro Basin

Calabria: Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Southern Ionian Slope

Campania: Lower Cilento, Upper Volturno and Matese, Campania Plain, Naples, Islands and Vesuvian Area, Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Sarno Mountains and Picentini Mountains, Tusciano and Alto Sele, Sele Plain and Alto Cilento

Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro, Litoranea

Puglia: Lower Ofanto, Lower Fortore, Gargano and Tremiti, Tavoliere – lower Candelaro, Cervaro and Carapelle basins, Lato and Lenne basins, Central Adriatic Puglia, Salento, Central Bradanica Puglia, Sub-Daunian Apennines

Sardinia: Montevecchio – Pischilappiu basins, Logudoro, Tirso basin

Sicily: North-Eastern, Tyrrhenian side and Aeolian islands, Central-Northern, Tyrrhenian side, North-Western and Egadi and Ustica islands, South-Western and island of Pantelleria, Simeto River basin, North-Eastern, Ionian side

Umbria: Chiani – Paglia, Nera – Corno, Chiascio – Topino, Medio Tevere

Veneto: Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone, Piave foothills

Moving on to the weather forecast in particular, on Tuesday 12 March, clouds and unstable weather are expected with rain, showers and thunderstorms in Abruzzo, Molise, lower Lazio, southern regions and Sicily. In the rest of Italy, the situation will be calmer with large sunny spells, especially in the morning in Northern Italy.

The temperatures maximums will rise in the North, Tuscany, Lazio and Sardinia, while a decline is expected in Abruzzo, Molise, the southern regions and Sicily. THE winds there will be mistral winds on the Major Islands and on the Tyrrhenian Sea, up to strong points in Sardinia and the Strait of Sicily; weak elsewhere.