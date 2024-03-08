According to the weather forecast for Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th March Italy will continue to be affected by bad weather, which already caused so many problems in the month of March. In fact, the entire peninsula has been hit by bad weather for several days and even over the coming weekend the population will have to adopt every necessary countermeasure. In particular, the Civil Protection has issued a yellow alert for ten regions: Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Molise, Puglia, Tuscany, Umbria and Veneto.

Weather forecast for Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 March 2024: the Civil Protection gives yellow alert in ten regions

Rain, snowfall and thunderstorms could cause serious inconvenience to the inhabitants, therefore the recommendation to adopt the utmost caution is always valid, without taking unnecessary risks, dictated by simple superficiality. Between winds and rough seas, several intense hours await, in which experts advise not to travel unless strictly necessary. Even though there have been even more worrying periods, it is preferable to keep our guard up.

Starting from tomorrow's forecast, Saturday 9 March 2024, precipitation will affect a large part of Italy, concentrated mostly in Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise and the South. During the 24 hours, the North will also be affected, with snowfall above 700-900 meters above sea level. Residents of mountain areas will be exposed to noteworthy dangers. The same is true regarding Sunday 10 Marchwhen the phenomena will continue, up to altitudes of around 800 metres.

Speaking of Sunday, thunderstorms cannot be ruled out either, especially in the morning in Liguria and Tuscany, and in the afternoon in Lazio. There will be some rain in the late afternoon in Molise and Campania, but in general the picture in the South will be better. Ultimately, the upcoming weekend seems to be less stormy than what was feared in the previous one, for which the Civil Protection had pushed itself to an orange alert.