There disturbance which has been affecting Italy for several days now and which has already caused various damages and inconveniences shows no signs of stopping. Even today there were many problems related to bad weather. In various Italian regions these days, the Civil protection has issued several weather warnings. Specially observed in this situation are the rivers which have increased their flow alarmingly. Some of these have already overflowed causing significant damage and inconvenience.

Rain and bad weather in Italy

For tomorrow, the Civil protection has issued a further alert red in some areas of Veneto and an alert orange in certain areas of theEmilia Romagna. For today's evening, February 29th, and until tomorrow's evening 1st March, further are planned rainfall. In the next few hours, both in Veneto that in Emilia Romagnaheavy rain alternating with moderate intensity rain is expected.

Red alert in Veneto

The rainfall, which affects an area already affected by flooding and landslides, has raised the alert level for water risk in some areas of the Veneto. In detail, the maximum alert concerns the Basso Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone areas. The Decentralized Functional Center of the Civil Protection of Venetohas also issued an alert for tomorrow red. The area at risk is that of the lower Padua area, where the secondary network is already suffering from the heavy rains of recent days.

Orange alert in Emilia Romagna

In Emilia RomagnaAn alert has also been issued for tomorrow orange due to water risk. The areas at risk of water are the Reggio Emilia plain, the Modena plain, the Po Reggio plain and the Bolognese plain. An alert is expected for other areas of the region yellow.

Yellow alert for bad weather in 13 regions

They are in the rest of Italy tomorrow 13, two less than today, the regions where there will be a yellow alert. These are Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia, Tuscany, Umbria and Veneto.