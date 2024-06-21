The civil protection issues the weather alert for four Italian regions: the bad weather does not want to abandon northern Italy

The bad weather he doesn’t want to abandon the North. Numerous interventions by the police due to the inconvenience caused by the meteorological instability that is affecting our country. The Civil Protection has issued a new weather warning for northern Italy. A new wave of precipitation with rain and thunderstorms is expected in this area in the next few hours.

Yellow and orange weather warning for four regions on June 22nd

For tomorrow, Saturday 22 June, orange alerts are expected in two regions: Veneto and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano. For Trentino Alto Adige, Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy and Valle d’Aosta, the alert is yellow.

The cause of this adverse weather is the arrival of a cold and humid air mass that hit the Mediterranean, bringing atmospheric instability to northern Italy. Precipitation will be of variable intensity, with locally very intense showers and the risk of thunderstorms.

The areas most at risk are Veneto with the areas of Alto Piave, Adige-Garda, Lessini mountains, Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone and Piave piedmont, the Trentino Alto Adige with the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Valle d’Aosta with the Gran San Bernardo Valley, the Lombardy with the eastern high plain, central plain and Valchiavenna.

In the weather forecast for tomorrow June 22nd, a weekend characterized by bad weather is expected in the north due to a cold air mass that will bring intense cloud cover and rain. Saturday will be mostly sunny, but with increasing clouds during the evening and the formation of thunderstorms on the Po Valley along the Po River. Intense rainfall will be possible during the night, which will affect much of the north-east, Liguria and Tuscany.

We advise you to exercise caution and monitor weather updates for any changes in the situation. Civil protection recommends staying away from waterways affected by the risk of flooding. And to travel by car with caution in areas where thunderstorms and unstable weather are possible.