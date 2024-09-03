The weather forecast for tomorrow, September 4, includes a yellow weather alert, due to thunderstorms and heavy rain, for nine Italian regions

A new phase of bad weather is expected on our peninsula in the next few days. The weakening of the African anticyclone will coincide with the arrival of intense rains, including thunderstorms. For this reason, the Department of Civil Protection has published on its website theWeather Alert yellow forecast for tomorrow, September 4, due to adverse weather conditions.

The yellow weather alert indicated for storms, hydraulic risk and geological risk affects the following nine regions: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Lombardy, Marche, Molise, Piedmont and Umbria.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, Wednesday 4th September

The weather forecast for tomorrow, Wednesday 4th September, indicates a accentuated variabilitywith alternating sunny and cloudy weather.

Large clearings are expected for tomorrow morning Center and to the extreme Northeast. During the day, the risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase on Alpsthe PrealpsThe Piedmont, the ApenninesThe bad weather will also affect the internal and Adriatic areas of the central regions, The South and the Islands.

During the evening and night a sharp worsening of weather conditions which will be characterised by phenomena of intense rain and strong thunderstorms particularly widespread in the Northwest.

Maximum temperatures will be stationary or slightly rising with values ​​mostly between 27 and 34 degrees.

The weather and criticality framework expected for Italy is continuously updated based on new forecasts and the evolution of meteorological phenomena. It is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection together with the general rules of behavior to be adopted in case of bad weather and adverse weather conditions.

Information on regional alert levels, on specific critical issues that could affect individual territories and on all prevention actions adopted are managed by the competent territorial civil protection structures, in constant contact with the Department that will follow the evolution of the situation.