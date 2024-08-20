The wave of bad weather that has been bringing Italy to its knees in recent days does not seem to want to show any signs of abating. Tomorrow, Wednesday 21 August 2024, the country will have to deal with bad weather. The Civil Protection has issued a yellow alert for storm and hydrogeological risk in some regions. The areas most affected include Abruzzo, Marche, Molise and Puglia, where the weather situation could create inconvenience and potential dangers.

Civil Protection issues weather alert for August 21st

For tomorrow, the competent authorities have identified several critical areas. The yellow alert for hydrogeological risk and thunderstorms concerns several areas of Abruzzo and Marche. Puglia, Molise also run the risk of heavy showers that could compromise the correct viability of roads and railways.

Tomorrow will see a unstable climate concentrated on specific areas of the country. Isolated showers are expected in the Apennine regions and on the coasts of Abruzzo and Molise, with similar phenomena also affecting the Foggia area and the mountains of Sicily. However, in the rest of Italy, the weather will be milder, with clear skies and a slight increase in temperatures.

The Mistral will blow with moderate intensity especially in the Center-South and on the Islands, helping to keep temperatures cooler than the seasonal norm.

In light of the forecasts and the alert issued, the population of the regions involved is advised to pay maximum attention, especially in the areas most at risk of flooding and landslides. It is advisable to avoid unnecessary travel during storms and follow the instructions of local authorities.

On the one hand, the bad weather lowers temperatures and allows citizens to breathe a little after the strong wave of torrid heat. On the other hand, the inconveniences caused worry the authorities. The Civil Protection recommends staying updated on weather conditions through official channels and adopting prudent behaviors to protect yourself and others from the risks deriving from climate instability.