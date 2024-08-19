Second part of August characterized by a widespread bad weatherespecially in these last few days from North to South. The disturbance that is crossing Italy, in fact, will influence the weather in the next few hours in various areas of the country.

Regarding tomorrow, Tuesday 20 August, the Civil Protection has issued ayellow weather alert in ten Regions due to bad weather affecting a vast area of ​​the Peninsula. The cause of the alert is a North Atlantic depression that, even if it is moving away from the Peninsula, leaves behind a very unstable climate.

They are expected thunderstorms scattered, particularly along the Adriatic areas and in the south of the country. The Civil Protection Department has therefore extended the adverse weather warning in force for over 24 hours also for tomorrow, Tuesday 20 August 2024. Based on the expected and ongoing phenomena, a yellow alert has been issued for the regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Sicily and Umbria.

In detail, the bad weather with warning of hydraulic risk It affects Calabria, the Ionian and Tyrrhenian slopes, both northern and southern, and Emilia-Romagna, the Romagna coast, the low hills and the Romagna plain.

Relatively to the storm risk The warnings include: Abruzzo, Various basins, including Tordino Vomano, Aterno, Marsica and others; Basilicata, Areas identified as Bases-A2, Bases-A1, Bases-E2, among others; Calabria, Ionian and Tyrrhenian slopes, both northern and southern; Campania, Areas such as Lower Cilento, Campanian plain, Naples, Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, among others; Emilia-Romagna, Ferrara coast, Bologna plain, high and low Romagna hills, and other areas; Marche, Areas named Marc-6, Marc-2, Marc-4; Molise, Frentani-Sannio-Matese, Upper Volturno-Medio Sangro, Coastal area; Puglia, Lower Ofanto, Gargano and Tremiti, Tavoliere, and other areas; Sicily, North-Eastern Areas, Aeolian Islands, Egadi, Ustica; Umbria, Chiani-Paglia, Nera-Corno, Trasimeno-Nestore.

Going to the hydrogeological riskwarnings are reported for Abruzzo, Various basins, including Tordino Vomano, Aterno, Marsica, among others; Calabria, Ionian and Tyrrhenian slopes, both northern and southern; Molise, Frentani-Sannio-Matese, Alto Volturno-Medio Sangro, Coastal area; Puglia, Lower Ofanto, Gargano and Tremiti, Tavoliere, and other areas; Sicily, North-Eastern areas, Aeolian Islands, Egadi, Ustica.

The weather forecast for tomorrow they indicate cloudy skies in the center-north over the central-eastern regions with widespread showers and thunderstorms. The bad weather will be particularly intense in Emilia-Romagna and Marche, but with easing in the evening. In the south there will be many clouds with widespread thunderstorms, especially in Tyrrhenian Sicily, Calabria and central-southern Puglia. Temperatures will drop in the south and stable in the center-north.