We are once again forced to talk about bad weather and the new proclamation of a yellow weather alert in Italy for what will be Thursday 26 September 2024. Some regions, in fact, could risk significant damage due to bad weather.

More bad weather in Italy: yellow weather alert declared

The bad weather will characterize tomorrow’s day for some Italian regions. According to experts, September 26 will be a very special day. In some regions the sun will shine while in others there could be serious anomalie related to bad weather.

This is due to the arrival of a strong Atlantic disturbance that will hit us in the next 48 hours and that will make its effects felt without too many preambles. Precisely for this reason the Civil Protection has decided to branch out a new state of yellow weather alert which will concern some Italian regions.

It is precisely here that abundant floods have been predicted. precipitationwhich could favor the hydrogeological risk and that too hydraulic. We therefore ask you to be extremely cautious and recommend that you only go out when absolutely necessary.

Regions at risk of bad weather

Of all the regions that will be hit by this disturbance, 3 seem to be those for which it was necessary to issue a yellow weather alert. We are talking about regions in northern Italy, namely Lombardy for hydrogeological and hydraulic risk and Veneto and Aosta Valley just for the hydraulic factor.

Here the situation could get out of hand, which is why it is recommended not to go out and especially not to approach the areas where they flow. rivers and streams. As for the rest of Italy, however, the situation will be rather divided. In some regions we will have good weather while in others the sky will be cloudy for most of the day. However, there could be some light rain even in Trentino Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia while in the evening the showers could move towards the Liguria and in the central islands.