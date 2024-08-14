Tomorrow is Ferragostobut for many regions the possibility of celebrating a day of sun and relaxation with a nice barbecue will be just a mirage. Temperatures will be scorching but yet another wave of bad weather is expected.

Weather alert

Here are the regions for which the lockdown has been triggeredyellow weather alert.

Ferragosto in the rain: yellow weather alert in Italy

Ferragosto is upon us and if many people are starting to smell the fabulous smell of barbecue in the air, many regions will have to give up this pleasure. In the last few hours, in several locations in the Bel Paese, heavy showers and frequent thunderstorms.

Bad weather

The same could happen tomorrow and especially in some very specific regions. temperatures They will always be very high and at times unbearable, but this does not mean that we will be spared from storms and rain.

For this reason, and as has often happened in recent times, the Civil Protection has decided to proclaim a new state of alert. The yellow alert will be valid for the whole day Ferragosto but it will only be aimed at certain specific regions.

Regions at risk of bad weather

As always, the bad weather will not affect all regions of Italy, as the yellow alert will mainly fall on the Tuscany and on the SardiniaThe criticality emerged with regards to the risk of thunderstorms especially in the insular area of ​​Tuscany and in the Sardinian territory.

Archive photo

As for the rest of Italy, however, the first part of the morning will be sunny over most of the peninsula, while the disturbances will make their appearance in the afternoon. Some regions will not feel the arrival of bad weather at all, while others could experience cloudy skies during the day.

Towards the evening, some symptoms may appear hailstorms and strong gusts of wind especially in the North-West area, an event that could be of interest Liguria, Piedmont and part of theEmilia-Romagna. Despite this, however, there will be no peace as far as the temperatures as, once again, temperatures will reach 40°C in many regions of Italy.