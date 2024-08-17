A new wave of bad weather will soon appear on August 18, 2024. The situation will be quite controversial, which is why the Civil Protection Department has once again proclaimed a state of emergency. weather alert. For some regions the risk is yellow while for others it will become orange.

Weather alert

Let’s discover the places at risk together.

Weather alert again: bad weather hits Italy

Tomorrow August 18, 2024 a new one will arrive in Italy disturbance which will cause a general wave of bad weather in most regions of the peninsula. The situation will not be at all calm, which is why the Civil Protection he wanted to raise an alarm and declare a state of alert.

Archive photo

15 regions will be exposed to dangers of no small importance, resulting in disturbances and phenomena that could evolve and worsen during the day. The greatest risk will be that linked to the arrival of thunderstorms which will be spread from North to South.

The risk hydrogeological is instead expected for most of the other regions of Italy, which will have to face violent reversals and in some cases even hailstorms in the next few hours. It will therefore be a day full of clouds and lightning, atmospheric events that will also lead to a drastic drop in temperatures.

Regions at risk of bad weather

As we all know, Italy is made up of 20 Regions and the wave of bad weather in the next few hours will affect 15 of them. The most serious alert, the orange one, is the one that the Civil Protection has decided to issue in Emilia Romagna and Liguria.

Archive photo

The two regions will be hit by very violent storms, hailstorms and storm surges throughout their territory. Liguria is at greatest risk, as it could encounter violent storms. cloudbursts especially in the central-eastern and central-southern areas.

The criticality yellow for thunderstorms and rain is instead forecast for many other regions. Those at greatest risk will be Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Lazio. The same alarm was issued for Lombardy, Marche, Molise, Piedmont, Sicily, Tuscany, Umbria and Veneto.