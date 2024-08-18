Italy scourged by bad weather with another day of thunderstorms and adverse weather conditions expected for tomorrow, Monday, August 19. After a weekend marked by heavy rainfall and strong winds, the bad weather does not seem to be willing to leave our peninsula, especially along the Adriatic sectors.

Wave of bad weather in Italy: 14 regions under civil protection attention

The Department of Civil Protection issues a new warning for adverse weather conditions. In collaboration with the regions concerned, it is trying to address the risk of intense thunderstorms and hydrogeological criticalities. The most critical situation is expected in Emilia-Romagnawhere an orange alert has been issued, indicating a moderate but significant level of danger. The areas most at risk include the Ferrara and Romagna coasts, the central Emilian hills and several plains in the area, including the Bologna area.

In addition to Emilia-Romagna, other 14 regions will be affected by a yellow alert, which signals an ordinary but still significant criticality for storms, hydrogeological and hydraulic risk. Among these, the following stand out Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia and Calabria, all exposed to violent atmospheric phenomena that could cause landslides, floods and widespread disruption.

The southern regions, such as Campania, Basilicatawill not be exempt from disturbances, with thunderstorms that will hit large areas of the territory. Even the major islands, Sardinia And Sicilywill see stormy phenomena of strong intensity, especially on the Tyrrhenian and Ionian slopes.

The North-West of the country will see an improvement in weather conditions with large clearings over Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont and western Lombardy. The rest of Italy will have to deal with an unstable and unpredictable climate. In fact, showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect especially the regions of the upper Adriatic, with at times intense rain and risks associated with hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

Temperatures will reflect this meteorological picture, with minimums dropping everywhere and maximums rising slightly only in the North-West, while in the rest of the country they will remain stable or slightly dropping, with values ​​between 24 and 30 degrees.

More rain and thunderstorms from North to South.

🔔🟠 Monday #19august expected #orangealert for thunderstorms in Emilia-Romagna and 🔔🟡 #YELLOWalert over much of Italy. Read the weather warning of #18august 👉https://t.co/b0wJ5s07TC pic.twitter.com/TEsfoET4lL — Department of Civil Protection (@DPCgov) August 18, 2024

There Civil Protection invites the population to pay maximum attention to local warnings and to avoid unnecessary travel in the areas most affected by the bad weather. It is essential, in particular, to take into account the possible disruption to traffic, the risks of flooding and the potential interruptions to essential services.