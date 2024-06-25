Italy continues to be affected by instability weather forecast which led the Civil Protection to issue an alert for hydraulic, hydrogeological and storm risks in various regions of the country. Even for tomorrow, Wednesday 26 June, the weather forecast is not reassuring.

More bad weather for June 26th: 7 regions on yellow and orange alert

The regions affected by the alerts are mainly 7: Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Veneto, Abruzzo, Marche, Molise and Puglia. In particular, on theEmilia Romagna an orange alert was issued for hydraulic risk and hydrogeological risk. Even in Lombardy and Veneto the alert is high due to hydraulic, hydrogeological and storm risks.

Today, June 25th, Rovigo was hit by a violent tornado, accompanied by hail which caused significant damage to buildings, vehicles and crops. Numerous rescue teams intervened to manage the emergency situation. The city is on its knees, with damaged roofs, destroyed cars and roads blocked by uprooted trees.

The situation in Emilia-Romagna is worrying due to the continuous rains. The monitoring of the Secchia, Enza and Panaro rivers by the Civil Protection and the police it’s a priority. Many municipalities have sent warning messages to the population, asking them to limit travel. In various areas of the Reggio Emilia, Modena, Parma and Piacenza Apennines there are emergency situations, with landslides, flooding and isolation. Rescue operations are underway, with local authorities working to ensure safety safety of citizens.

The forecast for tomorrow indicates ainstability accentuated in the North, with clearings and more frequent clouds in the afternoon. Possibility of showers or thunderstorms especially near the mountains. In the Centre, conditions will be stable in the morning with lots of sunshine, but thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon between internal Tuscany, Umbria and the Adriatic interior. In the South, however, the Sun it will be prevalent with some isolated rain in Molise and upper Puglia.

Temperatures will rise across the country, with highs that could reach up to 34 degrees in the South, despite the rains of the last few hours. The Civil Protection calls for maximum caution and to be prepared to deal with any emergency situations related to adverse weather conditions.