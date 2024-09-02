Along with the coolness, Atlantic disturbances also arrive. Bad weather, in short, is upon us

At the beginning of September the bad weather is moving towards southern Italy. In fact, for Tuesday, September 3, a weather alert has been communicated involving eight regions of central and southern Italy. The Civil Protection has issued the usual alert declarations for adverse weather conditions that are expected within 12 hours.

For Civil Protection a yellow criticality is coming for risk of thunderstorms in various areas of the Peninsula, a criticality that, however, is widespread from north to south. The weakening of the North African anticyclone is allowing cooler currents to arrive in our country. Along with the coolness, Atlantic disturbances are also arriving to influence the climate of the Mediterranean. Bad weather, in short, is upon us.

Atmospheric instability, as anticipated, will be widespread in many areas of the country. Based on forecasts and current conditions, the Civil Protection has assessed a yellow alert for storm, hydraulic and hydrogeological risk for several regions for tomorrow, in particular Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Lazio, Molise, Puglia and Sardinia. Below is a summary, going into detail, of the Weather Alerts bad weather forecast for tomorrow.

Hydraulic risk for: Calabria, Northern Tyrrhenian side, Central-northern, Northern Ionian side.

Storm risk for: Abruzzo, Aterno Basin, Marsica, Upper Sangro Basin; Basilicata: Bases-A2, Bases-A1, Bases-E2, Bases-D, Bases-E1, Bases-C, Bases-B; Calabria, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern, Northern Ionian Slope; Campania, Lower Cilento, Upper Volturno and Matese, Campanian Plain, Naples, Islands and Vesuvian Area, Upper Irpinia and Sannio, Tanagro, Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Sarno Mountains and Picentini Mountains, Tusciano and Upper Sele, Sele Plain and Upper Cilento; Lazio, Rieti Apennines, Liri Basin, Southern Coastal Basins, Aniene; Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Upper Volturno – Middle Sangro, Coastal; Puglia, Lower Ofanto, Lower Fortore, Gargano and Tremiti, Tavoliere, Lower Candelaro, Cervaro and Carapelle Basins, Lato and Lenne Basins, Central Adriatic Puglia, Salento, Central Bradanica Puglia, Daunia Sub-Apennines; Sardinia, Flumendosa – Flumineddu Basins.

Hydrogeological risk for: Calabria: Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern, Northern Ionian Slope – Sardinia: Campidano, Tirso Basin.

Relatively to the forecastsin the north we will find compact clouds on the Alps and Prealps, which will extend to the Apennine reliefs, with rain and thunderstorms, especially on Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont and Lombardy. In the center, isolated thunderstorms in the morning on lower Tuscany, Lazio and Abruzzo, improving during the day. In the south, night and morning thunderstorms will affect Molise and northern Puglia, then extending to the Tyrrhenian areas of Campania and western Sicily, with intense phenomena.