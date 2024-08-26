Strong instability expected on our peninsula in the next few days, especially in the Center-South. Yellow weather alert issued for ten regions

We are approaching the end of August and with it the end of the summer season. An intense phase of bad weather is expected on our Peninsula in the next few days, which will particularly affect the central and southern regions. Given these circumstances, the Civil Protection has issued an alert weather forecast yellow for ten regions.

Weather forecast for tomorrow Tuesday August 27th

We will face a situation in the next few hours weakening of high pressure that between today and especially tomorrow, Tuesday 27th August, will bring more fresh air across the entire Italian peninsula.

This meteorological picture led to the Civil Protection Department issuing a warning, published on its website, adverse weather conditions.

Yellow weather alert issued for 10 Italian regions

According to the yellow weather alert, heavy rainfall, including showers and thunderstorms, is forecast for the late morning of tomorrow, Tuesday 27 August in the following 10 regions: Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily.

Weather forecast for Italy

The expected thunderstorms will be accompanied by lightning, heavy showers, hailstorms And strong gusts of wind.

Weather forecast for tomorrow Tuesday 27 August

According to the weather forecast for tomorrow, August 27th, North-West regionson the middle Adriatic coast and on the reliefs of Romagna And Marche Showers and thunderstorms are expected.

During the day, instability will also begin to affect the Center-South and the SicilyShowers and thunderstorms are expected in inland areas, with cloudbursts, hail and strong gusts of wind.

Yellow weather alert for 10 regions

Few and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the mountains of Sardinia and on Alps, Prealps And Northern Apennines. In the evening we should see a gradual attenuation of the phenomena. The minimum temperatures will undergo a decline in the Northas well as the maximums will drop to Center-Southespecially in all areas and zones affected by bad weather phenomena.