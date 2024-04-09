Tomorrow, April 10, a turbulent atmosphere is expected with the arrival of a yellow alert which signals the possible appearance of intense thunderstorms and the risk of hydrogeological phenomena in several regions of the country

Tomorrow April 10th Italy will once again be affected by a sudden change in weather conditions, with the return of bad weather and widespread rainfall in many areas of the peninsula. The Civil Protection has issued a yellow weather alert for thunderstorms and hydrogeological risk in various regions of the central north, following the arrival of a new disturbance of Atlantic origin. This disturbance, accompanied by a mass of cold air, will cause an outbreak on the Peninsula, causing a drop in temperatures and atmospheric conditions more typical of autumn.

The regions affected by the alert include Abruzzo, Lombardy, Umbria, Trentino Alto Adige And Veneto. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in various sectors of these regions, with hydrogeological risk in some specific areas. In particular, river basins and plains subject to critical issues have been identified.

There are some areas in Italy that are located in yellow alert because of the bad weather. In Veneto, for example, the Adige and Garda river basins are affected, together with the Lessini mountains and the Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone. In Abruzzo, the criticality concerns the basins of the Tordino and Vomano rivers, as well as the Pescara basin. In Lombardy, the alert involves various areas, including the high eastern plain, the central plain, the lakes and the eastern Prealps, the Lario and the western Prealps, together with the Bergamo Orobie. Umbria is also affected, with the areas of Chiani-Paglia, Nera-Corno, Trasimeno-Nestore, Chiascio-Topino, the Middle Tiber and the Alto Tiber.

For what concern hydrogeological risk, in addition to Abruzzo and Lombardy, it also involves Trentino Alto Adige, with the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano, and again Veneto, with the Po basin, the Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco and Basso Adige. The weather forecast indicates an increase in cloud cover across the entire national territory, with rain expected especially in northern and central Italy. Temperatures will drop after the period of anomalous heat in recent days, with snowfall expected in the Alps and Pre-Alps above 1500 metres.