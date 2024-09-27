Many rains and thunderstorms will accompany what will be tomorrow 28 September 2024. Bad weather will be felt again and this is why in some regions it has been decreed the yellow weather warning.

Which ones will be most at risk?

More bad weather in Italy: strong storms arriving over the weekend

The next few days will be really unstable weather-wise and that’s why they expect big rains and strong thunderstorms. In fact, a new disturbance is on the way which could be serious risks hydraulic and hydrogeological for different regions.

This situation will be particularly evident tomorrow September 28thwhen significant showers could occur in various regions of our country. For this and other reasons the Civil Protection decided to decree the state of yellow alert which, in fact, will concern the territories indicated for the entire duration of the weekend.

Which regions are most at risk?

According to the last one weather reportthe disturbance that hit us a few hours ago will tend to intensify in the next few days, reaching its peak between Saturday and Sunday. The Civil Protection has issued a yellow alert status for 9 regions, which will be particularly exposed to risks relating to storms.

Let’s talk about hydraulic risk for the Calabriato which they are added Abruzzo, Molise and Trentino Alto Adige also with regards to hydrogeological risk. These regions will then be added to the others that risk suffering more damage due to the arrival of storms. At present, therefore, the greatest alarm has been raised for Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Puglia and Umbria.

The bad weather will therefore move towards the southern regions while it will improve considerably in the north, as this situation occurred a few hours ago. In the Central regions, however, we will have a rather different condition unstable which will bring a sunny climate alternating with a cloudy sky.