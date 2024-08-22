In some regions of Italy the bad weather is causing a lot of damage and, it seems, we are very far from the concept of truce. One of the regions under threat is certainly the Sicilywhich will also be hit by bad weather tomorrow, August 23, 2024. For these reasons, the Civil Protection has decided to proclaim a state of yellow alert.

Bad weather in Sicily

Here’s what to know.

Yellow alert: bad weather arrives in Sicily

The last few days have been particularly delicate for some Italian regions which have been hit by bad weather. Rain and storms have hit the peninsula causing much damage and, in some cases, resulting in the hydrogeological instability.

Archive photo

Summer has thus been swept away in a rather turbulent manner, although it is difficult to say whether it is simply a break or whether autumn has made its appearance early. In any case, there have been storms and floods and in some seaside locations even violent tornadoes.

The bad weather has hit the regions of the North as well as those of the South, but it is precisely here that the worst damage is reportedly occurring. In Sicily the situation remains rather dramatic, which is why the Civil Protection has decided to issue the state of yellow alert.

Sicily: the cities most affected by bad weather

Civil Protection spoke of a real alarm which could affect Sicily tomorrow, August 23, 2024. The situation could become quite difficult to manage as there are forecasts showers and thunderstorms, some of a rather violent nature.

Archive photo

Temperatures will remain quite high, although slightly lower than those at the beginning of the month. The most significant problems could occur in the cities of Catania and Syracuse where not only will rain and thunderstorms be felt, but temperatures will also return to being scorching.

We therefore recommend caution, as it would be preferable to go out only in case of extreme necessity, perhaps not going to marine areas or those that arise near rivers and lakes. We await further updates.