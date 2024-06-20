The Bel Paese is split in half when it comes to the weather. Italy is preparing for a sudden change in weather conditions with the arrival of an Atlantic disturbance that will bring a sharp drop in temperatures and strong storms to the North. While the first heat wave of the season is affecting our country, the Civil Protection has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions for tomorrow, Friday 21 June, with an orange alert in Lombardy and yellow in seven other regions.

There Atlantic disturbance it will bring colder and more humid air masses, resulting in highly unstable weather conditions in the North. Precipitation, predominantly showers or thunderstorms, locally very intense, is expected, which could cause hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities. For this reason, the regions involved are invited to activate civil protection systems in the affected territories.

The forecast for tomorrow indicates a drop in temperatures in the North-East, in the central Tyrrhenian regions and in Sardinia, while in the South and on the middle Adriatic side there will still be intense heat with peaks of up to 40 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely in the North-West, in the Eastern Alps and in the nearby plains of Veneto, while in the North, in Tuscany, Umbria and Marche there will be clouds with temporary clearing.

The invitation is therefore to pay attention to the indications of the competent authorities and to follow the recommendations of the Civil Protection to best deal with this phase of meteorological instability.

It is recommended in areas with temperatures very high to be close to the most fragile people such as children and the elderly. In areas at hydrogeological risk, keep away from watercourses.