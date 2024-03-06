Bad weather on Italy starting from Friday evening 8 March. The advent of a double disturbance will lead to a worsening of weather conditions that will extend across our country, from north to south. Furthermore, there will be no shortage of thunderstorms and snow in the Alps and Apennines. Let's discover the affected regions together!

Coming soon, theItaly it will be affected by a series of thunderstorms and significant snowfall. After a brief respite from bad weather during the week, this weekend our country will once again find itself facing heavy rains and gray skies. The consequences will be more evident over the weekend. The arrival of bad weather is due to a double disturbance which will head towards the Peninsula starting from Friday evening, bringing a progressive deterioration of weather conditions.

According to the most recent weather projections, starting from the evening hours of Friday evening 8 March we expect the first rainfall in the north-western region of the country. During the weekend, rainfall will progressively extend to the rest northern and central regions, leading to a general worsening of atmospheric conditions. It's not all. In mountainous areas, specifically in the Alps and the Apenninescentral there will be heavy snowfall.

According to the weather forecast, we will start to feel the first ones on Friday evening impacts of the double disturbance which will make its appearance in the area of ​​Sardinia, Western Liguria and Piedmont. This will lead to the first rains and snow above 1000 meters altitude. In any case, the disturbance will be felt with greater intensity in Italy during the day Saturday 9 March. In fact, the bad weather will initially extend to the northern regions and subsequently to the central regions. Finally, the south will also be affected in the afternoon, where they will hit rainfall and thunderstorms, especially along the Tyrrhenian coasts.

Bad weather: clearing starting from Monday

Bad weather will not have break during the day of Sunday 10 March and Monday 11 March. These two days will be characterized by strong winds and heavy rain, especially in the regions overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. Furthermore, they are expected heavy snowfall on mountainous areas and reliefs above 1000 metres, extending from north to south. During Monday morning precipitation will gradually move southward resulting in a improvement of the weather over the central and northern regions.