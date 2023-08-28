Genoa – The warehouses literally invaded by heavy rain, as well as the rooms in the basement used for the hospitalization of the animals. The storm that hit Genoa damaged AniCura- Clinica Veterinaria Foce, as announced on its Facebook page where those responsible first reassured the owners of the four-legged patients hospitalized in the medical center located in via Eugenio Baroni 26r in the district of Mouth. “The first thing we did was to transfer the hospitalized animals, about twenty in all, to the upper floor, thus making them safe. We are now working to restore the return to normal as soon as possible”, Davide Pignero, veterinary surgeon and practice manager of the veterinary clinic, tells Secolo XIX.

“It’s a disaster, the damaged pavement will have to be redone, the false ceilings came down and the lamps attached, it will be necessary to carry out checks on the electrical system and a large part of the disposable material stored in the funds must unfortunately be thrown away”, continues Pignero. The damages, as documented by photos and videos, are enormous: “Between the loss of income and damage to the structure, we estimate damages of around 100 thousand euros – continues the veterinary doctor – From the first information we have available, it would seem that the rain entered the shafts of the two surrounding buildings that would have been blocked, however the appropriate checks are underway to precisely establish what happened”.

The clinic is open 24 hours a day continues throughout the year, albeit with some limitations linked to the temporary unavailability of the rooms dedicated to hospitalization which have suffered the heaviest structural damage: “We continue to guarantee the first aid service and assistance to hospitalized animals, for the most needy cases and delicate we will temporarily rely on other structures in the city. From tomorrow the surgical rooms and advanced imaging diagnostics will be operational”.

Fortunately, the machinery is safe, including the latest and most sophisticated tool to carry out the magnetic resonance available to the structure which in recent months has been expanded and renovated from an area of ​​500 square meters to 1200 on three floors.

To the many messages of solidarity received on social networks, the veterinary clinic responds as follows: “Thank you for all the words and messages from customers and colleagues. And thanks to our wonderful staff, who took off their Veterinary Doctor tunic to put on their boots and make everything possible. There will be an adjustment period, hopefully it will be as short as possible”