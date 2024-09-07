Bad weather in France, part of the Grotto in Lourdes flooded: closed to pilgrims

The sanctuary of Lourdes in western France suffered partial flooding in the past few hours and the famous grotto is closed to visitors.

According to David Torchala, director of communications for the sanctuary, a sacred place for the Catholic religion, the sanctuary’s cave was flooded around 2 am but “no one has reported injuries”.

The chapel “della Luce”, in particular, was flooded at the height of the heavy rains.

The rest of the sanctuary remained open to the public and pilgrims, while the celebrations scheduled for these hours were moved to safe places in Lourdes. The damage has not yet been quantified.