Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna: the Santerno and Lamone rivers flooded

The bad weather in Emilia Romagna does not stop and damage which is causing are huge. They also register two victims and the situation is continuous worsening. President Bonaccini: “The reality has passed the worst predictions“. On social media, the appeals of the mayors of the countries involved are multiplying: “The water continues to rise, reach the upper floors”. The first victim is a elderly who lived in Forlì near the banks of the Montone river. He drowned on the ground floor of his home. The wife was rescued on the upper floor at 10pm. The other body found lifeless belongs instead to a 70 year old man. His wife is still missing. Meanwhile they continue to overflow rivers. Many areas are flooded and evacuations continue. The river Santerno in Ravenna and the Lamone they are flooded. The populations have been evacuate.

Forecasts say that until 12 today’s are expected 60mm of water. The most delicate situation at the moment is that of the city of Faience (Ravenna), already badly hit by the wave in early May. Around 9 pm the Lamone flooded, but this time, broke the levee also on the left side causing the flood to pour towards the city ​​centre, where the water has even overtaken the first floors of the houses in some places. Many people seek help on roofs and help is underway. Even today in almost the entire area that goes from Rimini to Bologna schools will be closed and railway traffic stopped. In many areas, even those not directly affected by the floods, there are electricity outages.

