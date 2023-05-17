The body of the woman found dead on the beach in Zadina di Cesenatico has been identified. Corriere di Romagna reports it. This is Palma Marinella Maraldi: the 60-year-old had disappeared during the flood last night in Ronta di Cesena.

She had gone down to the fields in front of the house with her husband Sauro Manuzzi. The two were hit by water. The man died of an illness resulting from the effort made to resist the flood. Her wife was dragged away 20km. Her body was found on the beach in Zadina. Dragged by flooded rivers to the sea. To identify her, it was necessary to intervene on the spot, coordinated by the carabinieri and the harbor master’s office, by a relative of hers.