The flooded areas of Romagna and Bologna relived the nightmares of those days in May 2023: a night and a morning of high tension. The rivers have burst their banks again, first on the hills and then on the plains, the roads collapsed, some areas ended up flooded. Between one thousand and one thousand five hundred evacuated, two possible missing. The most affected areas are the village of Modiglianatormented by landslides. Then some areas of the province of Bologna, with the Idice still overflowing in Budrio, the flooded Zena valley. Forlì, where the Montone has kept the citizens anxious for a long time. Above all, the Ravenna plain: Faenza, Castel Bolognese, Cotignola, Lugo, where the historic centers were spared this time.

TO BagnacavalloThe Lamone broke the embankment opening a large breach and invaded the towndestroying and devastating, causing houses to collapse. Almost everything had been evacuated as a precaution. Some people were rescued on the roofs by helicopter, others by rubber dinghies and finally Two missing people are being soughtbased on a witness’ account, even though there are no missing person reports.

Railway trafficinitially interrupted in several places as a precaution, it has been reactivated except in some critical situations. The red weather alert is confirmed also for today in Emilia-Romagna, schools will remain closed in the Ravenna area, while in Bologna many mayors have decided to keep them open.

To learn more