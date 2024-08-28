Bad weather in Caserta: Apecar overwhelmed by a river of mud: on board were a 74-year-old woman and her 42-year-old son. At the moment they are still missing

The strong bad weather which hit Campania yesterday, Tuesday 27 August, especially between the provinces of Caserta and Avellino, causing landslides and numerous floods.

bad weather: missing

Unfortunately, at Tallanicoa fraction of the municipality of San Felice a Cancello are missing a 74-year-old woman and her 42-year-old son. The two had gone near their plot of land when they were surprised by bad weather. Mother and son were aboard an Apecar when they were overwhelmed by the fury of the river of mud and debris. The vehicle was found in a ravine, but of their there is still no trace.

In action, about ten teams of Firefighters engaged in search operations with the help of mechanical vehicles and molecular dogs.

Statements from the mayor of the municipality of San Felice a Cancello

The mayor of the municipality of San Felice a Cancello, Emilio Nuzzoreleased the following statements to the agency Adnkronos:

“The search for the missing continues. We hope to find them alive but the more time passes, the more our hopes fade considerably. They were working in the fields, when the storm began they went down towards the village but were overwhelmed.”

The torrential rains that hit Campania yesterday and in particular the inland areas of Caserta and Avellino. In the hamlet of Tallanico the waters overwhelmed the streets of the small town, flooded cellars and garages, dragged away cars and scooters. The speed with which the river reached the hamlet was remarkable. The ground weakened by the afternoon rains and the absence of obstacles also due to a fire that broke out at the beginning of August facilitated the course of the river.

The evacuation of some families residing in the municipalities of San Felice a Cancello, St. Mary of Vico and Arienzo.

The damage in Irpinia

The damage caused by bad weather was also considerable in Irpinia. In particular, in the municipalities of Baiano, Cardinal’s Mill And Sirignano.

bad weather in Irpinia

The temporary closure of theA16 Naples – Canosa to allow the restoration of the roadway and make the entrance area of ​​the Baiano toll booth accessible. The Royal Lagno it overflowed in Sirignano, invading the State Road 7 up to the center of Mugnano del Cardinale. Several motorists, blocked inside their cars, were rescued by the Fire Brigade.

A 12-year-old boy managed to save himself by climbing the railings and reaching the second floor of his building: his house was completely flooded.