Bper Bank



implements a concrete and timely intervention for alleviate the discomforts of families and of the businesses who have suffered serious damage caused by

bad weather which hit the territories of Campania in recent days. Specifically, a note states, the bank is making available a series of assistance interventions and extraordinary financing, for a initial overall ceiling of 200 million: up to 50 thousand euros for private individuals and 1 million euros for small and medium-sized enterprises, lasting up to 60 months, under dedicated conditions.

Furthermore, Bper is available to examine requests for suspension of financing, in accordance with government measures which will eventually be implemented in this regard.

“Bper Banca is close to the territories of Campania and the citizens affected by the storms of these days. Thanks to the allocation of these first 200 million, we want to give concrete help to families and companies that have suffered damage, with the hope that a situation of normality can be restored as soon as possible”, comments the head of the Regional Directorate Campania Puglia Basilicata Molise of Bper Banca, Salvatore Pulignano.