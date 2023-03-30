California’s extreme weather has forced thousands of people from their homes. In the agricultural area of ​​California’s Central Valley, where most of the state’s agricultural industries are located, roads and crops were almost completely submerged. This video, recorded from a drone, shows the extent of the devastation from the floods in Tulare County. Last week, about 12,000 people, mostly in Tulare County, were displaced due to high floods caused by recent levee bursts that inundated several communities. According to local media, Lake Tulare, which became extinct in the late 19th and early 20th centuries due to the diversion of river waters to agricultural areas, is making a comeback.



02:43